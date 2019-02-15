Home
415 Argyle Street
Moss Vale, New South Wales 2577
(02) 4869 2888
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Peppers Craigieburn
Centennial Road
View Map
DUNN - Andrew Colin (Colin) Late of Mandemar. Passed away peacefully February 12, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Ines. Loving father and father-in-law of Ben and Renee, Rachael and Michael. Adored Papa of Lily, Saskia, Sam, Tilly, Tom and Fleur. Cherished brother of Heather and Meredith (Dec). Aged 68 years. Softly the leaves of memory fall, gently we stoop and gather them all. A service to Celebrate the Life of Colin will be held at Peppers Craigieburn, Centennial Road, Bowral at 11am on Thursday (February 21, 2019). A Private Cremation will follow. SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS FUNERALS 415 Argyle Street, Moss Vale Phone 4869 2888
Published in Southern Highland News on Feb. 15, 2019
