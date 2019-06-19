|
|
Bayliss, Andrew Michael 19 /11/1971 to 12/6/2019 Late of Mittagong Dearly beloved son of Vic and Judy (dec) and brother of Kelly. Much loved and very loving father of Brendan, Liam and Mitchell. Former partner and good friend of Megan Thomas, and parents in law Jo Babb and Maurie O'Sullivan and his extended family. A great mate to many especially the Mittagong Lions Rugby League community Friends and relatives are invited to a celebration of Andrew's life on Friday 21st June 2019 in the Carrington Room, Mittagong RSL Club 11.00am. Refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Canassist Southern Highlands will be accepted on the day.
Published in Southern Highland News on June 19, 2019