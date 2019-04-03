|
|
DUMAS Angela Ruth "Angie" 26/1/1942 - 31/3/2019 Cherished wife of Tony for over 50 years. Much loved mother of David (deceased) and Kath. Treasured Grannie Annie to Jasmine and Grace. Loved sister of Geoff, Pauline, Mary-Jane and Mathew. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service for Angela to be held at Bowral Uniting Church, 28 Bendooley Street, Bowral (Opposite Coles carpark), On Friday 5th April 2019, Commencing at 1.30pm. Followed by interment at Bowral Cemetery.
Published in Southern Highland News on Apr. 3, 2019