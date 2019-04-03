|
|
BROWN, Ann Elisabeth 30th March, 2019. Late of Bowral. Loving wife of Ross (dec). Loved mother and mother in law of Graham & Jan and Lindsay. Loving grandmother of Dave, Libby, Luisa, Malcolm and great grandmother of Laura, McKenzie, Darcy, Isabella and Brayden. A Memorial Service to celebrate Ann's life will be held at St Aidan's Anglican Church, Exeter Road, Exeter on Friday 5th April 2019 at 11.30am. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb
Published in Southern Highland News on Apr. 3, 2019