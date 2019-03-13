|
|
KERNS - Barbara Mary Passed away - 7 March 2019. Late of Moss Vale and Bundanoon. Dearly loved wife of Des (dec). Loving mother, mother-in-law and cherished grandmother of her eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Aged 92 years "I want no tears in a gloom filled room, why cry for a soul set free." Family and friends of Barbara are invited to celebrate her life at a service to be held at Southern Highlands Funerals, 415 Argyle Street, Moss Vale at 11:00 am on Tuesday, 19 March 2019. Private Cremation. By request no flowers, donations to The Fred Hollows Foundation would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the service. SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS FUNERALS 415 Argyle Street, Moss Vale Phone 4869 2888
Published in Southern Highland News on Mar. 13, 2019