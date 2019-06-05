|
DOWRICK, Beth Isabel May 31, 2019. Late of Mittagong. Dearly loved wife of Robert. Loving mother and mother-in-law of John & Kerri, Peter & Judy. Loved grandmother of Caitlin & Jonathon, Sarah, Ellen & Dave, Andrew & Morgana, Georgia and great grandmother of Attica, Dash and Blair. Aged 91 years. Family and friends of BETH are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St Stephen's Anglican Church, Main Street, Mittagong on Thursday (June 6, 2019) appointed to commence at 1.00pm. Followed by a private cremation. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb
Published in Southern Highland News on June 5, 2019