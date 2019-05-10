Home
LIMOND, Bruce Edward 11.7.1948 - 7.5.2019. Late of Liverpool, formerly of Robertson. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Ron & Carol and Garry. Special uncle to Sharon, Rod, Jackie and their families. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service for Bruce to be held at the Chapel of Lady Rose Funerals, 36 Bowral Street, Bowral on Thursday 16th May commencing at 1.30pm. Private Cremation. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



Published in Southern Highland News on May 10, 2019
