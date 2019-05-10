|
ECCLESTON, Catherine Gillian (Jill) May 6, 2019. Late of Mittagong. Dearly loved wife of Bill. Loved mother of Michael, Allen, Margaret, Robert and Christopher. Dearly loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. Aged 81 years A Requiem Mass for the eternal repose of the soul of JILL will be celebrated at St Michael's Catholic Church, Alfred Street, Mittagong, TODAY, Friday (May 10, 2019) appointed to commence at 11.00am. Followed by interment at Welby Cemetery. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb
Published in Southern Highland News on May 10, 2019