HYSTEK, Cornelis Gerrit (Cor) April 15, 2019. Late of Mittagong. Dearly loved husband of Anna. Loved father and father in law of Theo & Cheryl, Ron (dec) & Julie, Eddy & Deborah, Allen & Michelle. Loved Opa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Aged 91 Years Family and friends of COR are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at Bowral Uniting Church, Bendooley Street, Bowral on Thursday (April 18, 2019) appointed to commence at 11.00am. Followed by a private cremation. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb
Published in Southern Highland News on Apr. 17, 2019