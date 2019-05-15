Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Cornelius CROESE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev Cornelius Joseph (Father) CROESE

Notice Condolences

Rev Cornelius Joseph (Father) CROESE Notice
CROESE, Cornelius Joseph (Reverend Father) Passed away peacefully in Wagga 9th May2019 Aged 90 years Son of William and Kathleen (both dec). Brother to Norma, Robert, Shirley and Clare (all dec). Much loved by his nieces, nephews and their families. A Requiem Mass for the repose of Father Cornelius' soul will be held at St Paul's Catholic Church, Garrett Street, Moss Vale on Monday 20th May 2019 commencing at 11.30am. Interment will follow at St Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Sutton Forest.



logo


logo
Published in Southern Highland News on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.