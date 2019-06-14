Cott Mackay (Mac) James OAM 20 July 1930 - 10 June 2019 Dearly loved husband of Freda (d) and husband of adored first wife Shirley (d). Beloved and loving friend and father and father-in-law of Ian (d) and Jean, Graham and Melanie, Trina, Jennifer, Margaret and Bill, Elizabeth and John, Robert (d) David and Jo. Proud Poppy and Grandfather of Russell and Belinda, Andrew, Tim and Liana and Elizabeth Endersby; Saskia Palmer, Ondine and Dan Murrill, Odette and Ian Kwok, Georgia and Brett, Mac Linton, Jim Sloan and Baxter Toby-Cott. Revered Great-Grandfather of Aariel Palmer, Eden Endersby, Tek and Anyssa Murrill, Liam, Jillian and Ava; Estelle and Otis Kwok and Indigo, Harriet and Sophie Endersby. Devoted uncle to all his nieces and nephews and the Campbell, Moriarty and the Mahoney families. Mac died peacefully in his own home surrounded by the love of his family on the day he was awarded OAM for service to the print media as an editor and journalist. A good man, a life well lived. Mac will be sadly missed by his family, work colleagues and the Southern Highlands community and friends near and far. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Mac's funeral service and celebration of his life with the service to be held in the auditorium at St Judes Church 38 Bendooley Street Bowral at 11.30am on Tuesday 18th June. Following the service the cortege will proceed to Bowral Cemetery Kangaloon Road where Mac will be laid to rest. In leu of flowers donations can be made to Silver Chain Palliative Care. https://www.silverchain.org.au/get-involved/donate











Published in Southern Highland News on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary