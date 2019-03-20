Home
Denis DOHERTY Notice
DOHERTY, Denis 7th March, 2019. Late of Mittagong. Dearly loved father of Daniel and William and brother of Adelle. Denis will be missed by the rest of his family and friends. Family and friends of DENIS are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St Michael's Catholic Church, Alfred Street. Mittagong on Friday (March 22, 2019) appointed to commence at 1.30pm. Followed by interment at Welby Cemetery. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



Published in Southern Highland News on Mar. 20, 2019
