Donald Henry BERRY 25.6.1940 - 21.2.2019 Loved husband of Kay, loving father of Mark, James, Justine, Belinda, Julianne, Greg and Kylie. Much loved father-in-law, Grandad and Great Grandad. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral for the late Donald Henry BERRY, of Pambula, formerly of Sydney and Bowral, which will be held on Thursday 28 February 2019, with a service commencing at 2.00PM, at Sapphire Coast Funerals, Munje Street, Pambula, followed by a celebration of Don's life at Oaklands Café, Princes Highway, Pambula. 'Private Cremation SAPPHIRE COAST FUNERALS 02 6495 7077
Published in Southern Highland News on Feb. 27, 2019
