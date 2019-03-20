Home
TINDALL, Doreen Margaret 8/5/1942 - 19/3/2019 Passed away peacefully. Beloved wife of Bob. Loving Mother of Karen, Denise and Peter. Mother in law to, Kristen and Adam. Much loved Grandmother to Joshua, Hayley, Ashley, Lincoln, Lachlan, Jade, Hamish and Nelson and Great Grandmother to Tylar, Rubi and Rylan. The Funeral Service to Celebrate Doreen's life will be held on Friday 22nd March 2019, at St Jude's Anglican Church, Bendooley Street, Bowral. Commencing at 2.30pm. A private cremation will follow.



Published in Southern Highland News on Mar. 20, 2019
