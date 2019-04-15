Home
KELLOND - Elaine Mary Passed away 11 April 2019 Late of Moss Vale Beloved wife of Max (dec.). Dearly loved mother of Annemaree and Tom, Peter and Karen. Cherished daughter of Annie and Jack Gottaas (both dec.). Loving sister of Nancy and Reg, John and Carol, Patrick (dec.) and Joseph (dec.). Treasured Nana of her six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Aged 79 years Your memory we will always treasure, in our hearts you will stay forever. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Elaine at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Garrett Street, Moss Vale on Tuesday, 16 April 2019 to commence at 10:30am. Interment will follow Mass at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Illawarra Highway, Sutton Forest. SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS FUNERALS 415 Argyle Street, Moss Vale Phone 4869 2888
Published in Southern Highland News on Apr. 15, 2019
