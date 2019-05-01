Home
Elizabeth Mary "Betty" DEACON


DEACON, Elizabeth Mary "Betty" 19.02.1944 - 23.04.2019 Aged 75 years. Beloved wife of 54 years to Kevin. Dearly loved mother to Phillip and David. Cherished grandmother to Emily and Sam. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service and offering of prayers for Elizabeth's life, to be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Bendooley St Bowral. On Thursday 2nd May 2019, Commencing at 2.00pm. Interment will follow at Welby Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the McGrath Foundation.



Published in Southern Highland News on May 1, 2019
