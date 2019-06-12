|
MOULE (nee LITTLE) Elva Kathleen 17/06/1927 - 01/06/2019 Passed away peacefully at HarbisonCare Burradoo, late of "Cooee", Wildes Meadow. Loved daughter of William and Ada and sister of John and Alison (all dec). Beloved wife of Herb (dec). Much loved mother of Yvonne (dec) and Graham. Dearly loved mother-in-law to Denise and Barry. A Private Family Service has been held with interment at Myra Vale Cemetery. 'In Loving Memory' Special thanks to the staff at HarbisonCare Burradoo, for the care of mum over the years.
Published in Southern Highland News on June 12, 2019