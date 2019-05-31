Home
COLLETT, Ernest Henry 25.9.1924 - 27.5.2019 Beloved husband of Norma (dec). Devoted father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend. Family and friends of ERN are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Harbison Care Chapel, Charlotte Street, Burradoo on Monday (June 3, 2019) appointed to commence at 1.00pm. Followed by interment at Bong Bong Cemetery. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



Published in Southern Highland News on May 31, 2019
