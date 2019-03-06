Home
SNOWDEN Frances Donald "Don" 2/12/1932 - 1/3/2019 Dearly loved life partner and husband of 63 years to Lola. Beloved father and father in law to Kim and Chriss. Cherished Pop to Lauren and her husband Henry. "Our memories will be cherished forever. Toasting life over a glass of red" The funeral service to celebrate Don's life Will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Cnr of Waite and Browley Streets Moss Vale. On Friday 8 th March 2019 Commencing at 3pm. A private cremation will follow.



Published in Southern Highland News on Mar. 6, 2019
