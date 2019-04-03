|
STAPELFELDT - Frances Russell Passed away - 31 March, 2019 Late of Bowral. Dearly loved wife of Graeme. Loved mother of Johanne, Kathryn and John and Stephen. Cherished Ma Ma of Adrian and Alysha, and great-grandmother of Jordan and Arizona. Aged 82 years. Your memory we will always treasure, in our hearts you will stay forever. Family and friends of Frances are invited to celebrate her life at a funeral service to be held at St. Jude's Anglican Church, 38 Bendooley Street, Bowral at 2pm on Friday 5th April, 2019. Private Cremation SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS FUNERALS 415 Argyle Street, Moss Vale Phone 4869 2888
Published in Southern Highland News on Apr. 3, 2019