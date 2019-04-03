Home
Services
Southern Highlands Funerals
415 Argyle Street
Moss Vale, New South Wales 2577
(02) 4869 2888
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
St Jude's Anglican Church
38 Bendooley Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances STAPELFELDT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances STAPELFELDT

Notice Condolences

Frances STAPELFELDT Notice
STAPELFELDT - Frances Russell Passed away - 31 March, 2019 Late of Bowral. Dearly loved wife of Graeme. Loved mother of Johanne, Kathryn and John and Stephen. Cherished Ma Ma of Adrian and Alysha, and great-grandmother of Jordan and Arizona. Aged 82 years. Your memory we will always treasure, in our hearts you will stay forever. Family and friends of Frances are invited to celebrate her life at a funeral service to be held at St. Jude's Anglican Church, 38 Bendooley Street, Bowral at 2pm on Friday 5th April, 2019. Private Cremation SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS FUNERALS 415 Argyle Street, Moss Vale Phone 4869 2888
Published in Southern Highland News on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.