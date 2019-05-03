Home
Services
G Beavan Pty Ltd
34 Station Street
Bowral, New South Wales 2576
4861 2067
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis SINCLAIR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Alexander (Frank) SINCLAIR

Notice Condolences

Francis Alexander (Frank) SINCLAIR Notice
SINCLAIR, Francis Alexander (Frank) Passed away peacefully in Bowral 29th April, 2019. Aged 93 years. Beloved husband of Mary. Loving father of Robert and David. Loved father in law to Julie and Samantha. Proud grandfather of Natalie, Daniel, Lauren, Andrew and Scott. A Funeral Service for Frank will be held at the G Beavan Funerals Chapel, 34 Station Street, Bowral today Friday 3rd May, 2019 commencing at 1.00pm. A private cremation will follow.



logo
Published in Southern Highland News on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.