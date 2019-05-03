|
SINCLAIR, Francis Alexander (Frank) Passed away peacefully in Bowral 29th April, 2019. Aged 93 years. Beloved husband of Mary. Loving father of Robert and David. Loved father in law to Julie and Samantha. Proud grandfather of Natalie, Daniel, Lauren, Andrew and Scott. A Funeral Service for Frank will be held at the G Beavan Funerals Chapel, 34 Station Street, Bowral today Friday 3rd May, 2019 commencing at 1.00pm. A private cremation will follow.
Published in Southern Highland News on May 3, 2019