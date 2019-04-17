|
|
MORRISSEY, Francis Christopher (Frank) Born Mallow, Ireland, 1919. Late of Bowral, Sydney, and Hornchurch, England. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family 15 th April, 2019. In his 100th year. Beloved husband of Kay (deceased). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Joseph and Susan, Cathy and David, Maura and Michaj, John and Robyn, Colette and Scott, Terry and Stewart, Helen, Martin and Fiona. A loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Eternal rest grant to him, O Lord. A Requiem Mass for the repose of Frank's soul will be held at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Bendooley Street, Bowral on Tuesday 23rd April, 2019. Commencing at 2.00pm. Interment will follow at Bowral Cemetery.
Published in Southern Highland News on Apr. 17, 2019