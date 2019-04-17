Home
Gail Johnson


1954 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Gail Johnson Notice
Johnson

Gail Mary

Passed away Friday 12th April 2019, aged 64 years.

Dearly loved, cherished and respected Mother of Billy, Marie, Sandra & Sam.  Adored and loving Grandmother of Jemma, Jamie, Billy, Joshua, Jack, Jordan, Lachlan, Kalea and Fergus.  Proud and loving Great Grandmother of Charly.

Family & friends of Gail are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service at Bowral Uniting Church on Monday 29th April, 10am.  

Lady Rose

Jody 4862 1833
Published in Southern Highland News on Apr. 17, 2019
