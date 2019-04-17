|
|
Johnson
Gail Mary
Passed away Friday 12th April 2019, aged 64 years.
Dearly loved, cherished and respected Mother of Billy, Marie, Sandra & Sam. Adored and loving Grandmother of Jemma, Jamie, Billy, Joshua, Jack, Jordan, Lachlan, Kalea and Fergus. Proud and loving Great Grandmother of Charly.
Family & friends of Gail are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service at Bowral Uniting Church on Monday 29th April, 10am.
Lady Rose
Jody 4862 1833
Published in Southern Highland News on Apr. 17, 2019