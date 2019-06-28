|
|
NX 50111 THOMPSON, Geoffrey Arthur (late of Sydney, Parkes, Wagga Wagga, Broken Hill, Wollongong and Bowral), at the Southern Highlands Private Hospital, Bowral, aged 98 years. December 23 1920 - June 18 2019 "I want no tears in a gloom filled room, why cry for a soul set free" Dearly beloved husband of Evelyn (deceased). Cherished father of Graham (and Kay), Lesley (and the late Peter de Vries), Tom (and Elizabeth), Susan (and David Paterson) and Helen (and Glen Stickley). Loved grandfather of Matt, Phillip, Samara, Sean, Luke, Angelica and Elizabeth. Great grandfather of Michelle, Ashleigh, Ari, Matthew, Imogen, Brodie, Kai, Dane, Amelie, Carla and Hinako. Geoff's family and friends are kindly invited to a celebratory service to be held in the Church of Christ, 56 Wingecarribee Street, Bowral, on Friday, 5th July at 2.00pm.
Published in Southern Highland News from June 28 to July 3, 2019