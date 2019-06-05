Home
BALFE, Gwenyth Mary (nee Fillingham) Passed away after a short illness. Aged 75 years. Cherished wife of Graham. Much loved mother of Jacqui, Michelle and her two sons-in-law, Jono and Chris. Adored Nana by her grandchildren, Jessica, Timoth, Luke, Emily, Michael, Kate and Sophie. Gwen will be cremated privately. All family and friends are warmly invited to attend a service of thanksgiving for her life, which will be held at 11:00am on Friday, 7th June, 2019 at St Jude's Anglican Church, Bendooley Street, Bowral.



Published in Southern Highland News on June 5, 2019
