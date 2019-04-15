Home
HAYDEN - Helen Passed away peacefully April 10, 2019. Late of Moss Vale Dearly loved wife of Leslie (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Wendy. Cherished grandmother of Kylie, and great- grandmother of Charli. Aged 91 years Always so loving thoughtful and kind, what beautiful memories you leave behind. Family and friends of Helen are invited to celebrate her life at a Funeral Service to be held in the South Chapel of Rookwood Crematorium, Memorial Ave, Rookwood at 11.30am on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS FUNERALS 415 Argyle Street, Moss Vale Phone 4869 2888
Published in Southern Highland News on Apr. 15, 2019
