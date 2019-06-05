Home
Henry Arthur (known as Harry) CAMERON

CAMERON, Henry Arthur Known as "Harry" Late of Moss Vale and formerly of the Hunter Region. Passed away June 3, 2019 Husband of Rosa. Loving father and father-in-law of Kylie, John. Cherished Grandpa of Jack, Daniel, Lilly, and Luke. Aged 83 years. A service to celebrate Harry's life will be held at Southern Highlands Funerals, 415 Argyle Street, Moss Vale on Friday, June 7 2019 to commence at 11am. A private cremation will follow. SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS FUNERALS 415 Argyle Street, Moss Vale Phone 4869 2888
Published in Southern Highland News on June 5, 2019
