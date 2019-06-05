|
|
CAMERON, Henry Arthur Known as "Harry" Late of Moss Vale and formerly of the Hunter Region. Passed away June 3, 2019 Husband of Rosa. Loving father and father-in-law of Kylie, John. Cherished Grandpa of Jack, Daniel, Lilly, and Luke. Aged 83 years. A service to celebrate Harry's life will be held at Southern Highlands Funerals, 415 Argyle Street, Moss Vale on Friday, June 7 2019 to commence at 11am. A private cremation will follow. SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS FUNERALS 415 Argyle Street, Moss Vale Phone 4869 2888
Published in Southern Highland News on June 5, 2019