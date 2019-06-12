Home
Herbert Claridge Raymond HARPLEY


Herbert Claridge Raymond HARPLEY
HARPLEY, Herbert Claridge Raymond 11.2.1923 - 7.6.2019 Late of New Berrima Dearly loved husband of Desley (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law of Sandra & Renato. Loving grandfather of Angela & Daniel and loved great grandfather of Oliver. Loving stepfather of Les & Roxanne, Deb & Graeme, Robert (dec), Allan, Trudy & Tom, Monique & Robert, Peter and loving pop of their children and great grandchildren. Family and friends of HERB are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St John's Anglican Church, Waite Street, Moss Vale on Monday (June 17, 2019) appointed to commence at 11.00am. Followed by interment at Moss Vale Cemetery. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



Published in Southern Highland News on June 12, 2019
