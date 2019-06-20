|
SUTHERLAND JASON Late of Goulburn. Formerly of Moss Vale. Passed away peacefully on 13th June 2019. Adored husband of Meagan. Devoted father to Mikayla, Nate & Avery. Proud son of Steve & Di. Loving brother to Justin & Andrew & their families. Much loved son-in-law to Lyn & brother-in-law to Nikki & her family. Forever loved & missed by all his family & friends Aged 41 years Jason's Funeral service will be held at St Paul's Catholic Church, 18 Jarrett Street, Moss Vale on Tuesday, 25th June, 2019 at 11.00am. Jason's family requests that bright colours be worn in his honour. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favourite charity in Jason's name. (02) 4602 7008
Published in Southern Highland News from June 20 to June 21, 2019