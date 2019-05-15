Home
Southern Highlands Funerals
415 Argyle Street
Moss Vale, New South Wales 2577
(02) 4869 2888
Jeanette Mary BENFIELD

Jeanette Mary BENFIELD Notice
BENFIELD, Jenette Mary 9 May 2019 Late of Moss Vale Dearly loved wife of Gary. Loving mother of Annette, Michael and Paul. Devoted grandmother of her six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Aged 76 years May she rest in peace Family and friends of Jenette are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Garrett Street, Moss Vale at 11:30am tomorrow, (Thursday, 16 May 2019). At the conclusion of the Service the cortege will proceed to St. Patrick's Catholic Church Cemetery, Illawarra Highway, Sutton Forest. SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS FUNERALS 415 Argyle Street, Moss Vale Phone 4869 2888
Published in Southern Highland News on May 15, 2019
