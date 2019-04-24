|
IRLAM, John William Passed away peacefully on 16th April, 2019 aged 78 years. Formerly of Wingello, Grafton and Sydney. Loved Husband of Joan (dec'd) Father and Father-in-law of Jackie and Stuart, Adele, Andre and Amanda. Grandfather of Douglas, Callum, Lachlan, Caitlyn, Tara and Alana, Jordan, Brandon and Joshua, Keira, Jackie, Jade and Jack. A Celebration of Life will be held at the George Hartnett Funeral Home Chapel, 19/21 Anzac Avenue, Redcliffe, QLD on Saturday, 27th April, 2019 at 3.00pm. GHM Funerals Sandgate 07 3869 3077
Published in Southern Highland News on Apr. 24, 2019