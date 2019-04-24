Home
John William IRLAM

John William IRLAM Notice
IRLAM, John William Passed away peacefully on 16th April, 2019 aged 78 years. Formerly of Wingello, Grafton and Sydney. Loved Husband of Joan (dec'd) Father and Father-in-law of Jackie and Stuart, Adele, Andre and Amanda. Grandfather of Douglas, Callum, Lachlan, Caitlyn, Tara and Alana, Jordan, Brandon and Joshua, Keira, Jackie, Jade and Jack. A Celebration of Life will be held at the George Hartnett Funeral Home Chapel, 19/21 Anzac Avenue, Redcliffe, QLD on Saturday, 27th April, 2019 at 3.00pm. GHM Funerals Sandgate 07 3869 3077
Published in Southern Highland News on Apr. 24, 2019
