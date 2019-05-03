Home
WHATMAN, Joyce Eliza April 30, 2019. Late of Kangaloon. Dearly loved wife of Chad (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Gloria & Angelo, Ross & Carol (both dec), Allen & Denise, Neville & Linda. Loved grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. Loving sister of Dorothy (dec), Mavis, Dennis and Valerie. Aged 92 years Family of friends of JOYCE are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St Jude's Anglican Church, Bendooley Street, Bowral on Tuesday (May 7, 2019) appointed to commence at 11.00am. Followed by interment at Bowral Cemetery. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



Published in Southern Highland News from May 3 to May 6, 2019
