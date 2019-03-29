|
BAXTER, Kathleen Margaret (Kate) Passed away peacefully Saturday 23rd March, 2019. Aged 88 years. Beloved sister of Patricia and Gerald (deceased). Truly devoted to her faith, treasured by her many friends and a much-loved member of the Catholic Women's League and St Vincent de Paul. The Requiem Mass for the repose of Kate's soul will be held at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Bendooley Street Bowral on Wednesday 3rd April, 2019. Commencing at 11.00am.
Published in Southern Highland News on Mar. 29, 2019