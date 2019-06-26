|
|
|
HENDERSON KATHLEEN RUTH Passed away peacefully
23rd June 2019
Late of Branxton
Formerly of Hamilton
Aged 88 Years
Dearly loved wife of CLYDE. Much loved mother and mother in law of MEGAN and GRANT, DAVID and JENNY, GAYE and KAREN. Loving Grandma of SCOTT and ALICIA, JONO and JESS, TOM and ASH, Great Grandy of KOBIE, HALLE, JACK, CHARLIE, MAC, LEX, and NINA.
The relatives and friends of KATHLEEN are warmly invited to attend her farewell service to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall St., Broadmeadow this FRIDAY 28th June 2019 at 10am.
Published in Southern Highland News on June 26, 2019
