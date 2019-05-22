|
MONK, Kevin Michael 9th May 2019. Late of Moss Vale. Loved son of Irene and Ron (dec). Brother to Kerrie. Adoring father to Danielle, Buddy, Bradley, Byron, Shardae, Charlee and loving grandfather to Isabelle, Amelia and Ollie and much loved uncle to Luke, Kiah, Holly and Ellie. Aged 48 years Family and friends of KEVIN are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Illawarra Highway, Sutton Forest on Friday (24 May, 2019) appointed to commence at 1.00pm. Followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb
Published in Southern Highland News on May 22, 2019