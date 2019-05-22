Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin MONK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Michael MONK

Notice Condolences

Kevin Michael MONK Notice
MONK, Kevin Michael 9th May 2019. Late of Moss Vale. Loved son of Irene and Ron (dec). Brother to Kerrie. Adoring father to Danielle, Buddy, Bradley, Byron, Shardae, Charlee and loving grandfather to Isabelle, Amelia and Ollie and much loved uncle to Luke, Kiah, Holly and Ellie. Aged 48 years Family and friends of KEVIN are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Illawarra Highway, Sutton Forest on Friday (24 May, 2019) appointed to commence at 1.00pm. Followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



logo
Published in Southern Highland News on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.