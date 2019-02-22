Home
FALLS, Linda February 11, 2019. Late of Bowral. Loved mother of Janelle, David, Robert and loved nan of Rebecca, Jessica and Megan. Aged 71 Years. Family and friends of LINDA are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at Lady Rose Funerals Chapel, 36 Bowral Street, Bowral on Tuesday (February 26, 2019) appointed to commence at 1.30pm. Followed by a private cremation. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



Published in Southern Highland News on Feb. 22, 2019
