DEBONO, Maria Passed away 15th April, 2019 Aged 56 Beloved wife of Paul. Devoted mother of Adam and Jacob. Cherished daughter of Rosa and Donato (dec). Loving sister of Cristina, Sonia and Teresa. Gone but not forgotten You will be forever in our hearts Rest in peace Family and friends are invited to celebrate Maria's life at a Requiem Mass to be held at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Bowral on Tuesday 23rd April 2019 at 11.00am. Interment to follow at Bowral Cemetery. Donations to Cure Brain Cancer Foundation in lieu of flowers please. A donation box will be available at the church. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb
Published in Southern Highland News on Apr. 22, 2019