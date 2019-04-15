|
|
CHRISTENSEN, Marion April 11th, 2019 Dearly loved mother of John (dec), Alan and Colin Fisher, and their families. Wife of Tom Fisher (dec) and later Bob Christensen (dec). Aged 85 Years The sun in your smile will warm us forever. Family and friends of Marion are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service at St Stephen's Anglican Church, Main Street, Mittagong on Tuesday (April 16, 2019) to commence at 1.00pm. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb
Published in Southern Highland News on Apr. 15, 2019