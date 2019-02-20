Home
HARROLD, Mary Therese. Passed away on 13 February 2019, aged 88. Dearly loved wife of Kevin (deceased). Loving mother and mother-in-law to Catherine & Keiran, Margaret & Mark, Helen & Robert, Geoffrey & Anna, Vincent & Madeleine, Michael & Cheryl, Paul & Nicole, Francis & Angela and John. Adored grandmother to all her grandchildren and their partners and treasured great grandmother to her great grandchildren. "Forever in our hearts" A Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of MARY THERESE HARROLD will be celebrated at 11am on Thursday 21 February 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, Cardinal Street, Mosman. Prayers and burial will be held at 2pm on Friday 22 February 2019 at Bowral Cemetery, Kangaloon Road, Bowral.
Published in Southern Highland News on Feb. 20, 2019
