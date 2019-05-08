|
|
SCHIESS, Mavis Jean Passed away peacefully 4th May, 2019 Aged 104 years. Formerly of Berrima, late of Harbison Care Moss Vale. Loving mother of Glenda and John. Grandmother to Tamara. A member of the Royal Art Society, then the Bowral Art Society. A prolific artist for over 40 years. A Funeral Service to Honour Mavis's life will be held at the G Beavan Funerals Chapel, 34 Station Street Bowral on Monday 13th May, 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. A private cremation will follow.
Published in Southern Highland News on May 8, 2019