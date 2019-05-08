Home
SCHIESS, Mavis Jean Passed away peacefully 4th May, 2019 Aged 104 years. Formerly of Berrima, late of Harbison Care Moss Vale. Loving mother of Glenda and John. Grandmother to Tamara. A member of the Royal Art Society, then the Bowral Art Society. A prolific artist for over 40 years. A Funeral Service to Honour Mavis's life will be held at the G Beavan Funerals Chapel, 34 Station Street Bowral on Monday 13th May, 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. A private cremation will follow.



Published in Southern Highland News on May 8, 2019
