LAUGHLIN, Michael Francis June 7, 2019. Late of Robertson. Dearly loved husband of Sally. Loving father of Tracy, Scott and Richard (dec). Loved poppy Mick to Matthew and Isabelle and loved brother of Max, Robert and John. Aged 75 years. A Requiem Mass for the eternal repose of the soul of Michael will be celebrated at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Bendooley Street, Bowral on Friday (June 14, 2019) appointed to commence at 11.00am. Followed by a private cremation. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



Published in Southern Highland News on June 12, 2019
