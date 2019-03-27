Home
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
ST JUDES ANGLICAN CHURCH
38 BENDOOLEY STREET
HUGGAN, Michael Ainsley Died peacefully with family around him on 21st March 2019. Aged 96 years. Loving husband of Janet (dec). Devoted father of Philippa, Alison and Susan. Loving grandad of Helen, Kate, Michael, Anna, Maddie and Tom. Beloved brother of Gerry. A good friend and respected by many over the years. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service for Michael to be held at St Jude's Anglican Church, 38 Bendooley Street, Bowral on Tuesday April 2nd 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. Followed by afternoon tea. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



Published in Southern Highland News on Mar. 27, 2019
