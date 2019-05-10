Home
More Obituaries for Michael O'MALEY
Michael John O'MALEY

Michael John O'MALEY Notice
O'MALEY, Michael John Late of Thirlmere. Formerly of Mittagong. Passed away peacefully on 6th May 2019. Much loved husband of Vicki. Father and Pop. Forever loved and missed by all his family and friends. Aged 68 years. Michael's funeral service will be held at Bargo Baptist Church, Silica Road, Bargo on Tuesday, 14th May, 2019 at 11.00am. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Macarthur Cancer Clinic would be appreciated. 02 4602 7008



Published in Southern Highland News on May 10, 2019
