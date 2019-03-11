|
GRAHAM Michelle Passed away surrounded by her family. 4th March, 2019 Aged 58 years. Loving wife of Doug. Dearly loved mother to Robert, Belinda, Alison, Emma and Tom. Much loved mother in law to Alex, Scott and Michael. Adored Nanny to Jackson, Lennox, Joey and Levi. A loved daughter, sister, niece, aunty and a friend to all. Family and friends are invited to attended a Funeral Service to Honour Michelle's life to be held at St Stephens Anglican Church, Main Street, Mittagong on Friday 15 th March, 2019 Commencing at 11.00am. A private family cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Carrie's Beanies for Brain Cancer.
Published in Southern Highland News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019