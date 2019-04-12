|
|
TAYLOR Murray John 16/09/1939 - 30/03/2019 Aged 79 years. Of Bowral, formally of Ashfield. Loving husband of Pat. Dad to Denise and Craig, in-law to Jemima and Dave, beloved uncle and mate to many. Former Rotarian and Army Reservist. "Forever on Parade" Relatives and friends of Murray are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at G. Beavan Funerals Chapel, 34 Station Street Bowral on Wednesday 17 th April 2019. Commencing at 1.30pm. Interment will follow at Bowral Cemetery.
Published in Southern Highland News on Apr. 12, 2019