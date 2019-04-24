|
PRIESTLEY, Rev Robert Fielden "Bob" Passed away peacefully surrounded by family 17th April, 2019. Aged 94 years. Beloved husband of Esme. Dearly loved father to Carol, Ian & Irene and Ruth. Cherished grandfather of Renée and Chantelle. Loved brother of Joy. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a funeral service to honour Bob's life to be held at St Stephens Anglican Church, Main Street, Mittagong on Friday 26th April, 2019, commencing at 2.00pm. A private cremation will follow.
Published in Southern Highland News on Apr. 24, 2019