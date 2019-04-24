Home
Rev Robert Fielden "Bob" PRIESTLEY

PRIESTLEY, Rev Robert Fielden "Bob" Passed away peacefully surrounded by family 17th April, 2019. Aged 94 years. Beloved husband of Esme. Dearly loved father to Carol, Ian & Irene and Ruth. Cherished grandfather of Renée and Chantelle. Loved brother of Joy. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a funeral service to honour Bob's life to be held at St Stephens Anglican Church, Main Street, Mittagong on Friday 26th April, 2019, commencing at 2.00pm. A private cremation will follow.



Published in Southern Highland News on Apr. 24, 2019
