|
|
NOBLE, Shirley Florence (nee Stalker) 22.8.1933 - 7.3.2019. Passed away peacefully in her sleep. Late of Sussex Inlet, formerly of Moss Vale. Dearly loved wife of Robert. Loved mother and mother in law of Tammy & Phillip, Mark and Scott. Loving grandmother of Blake, Nelson and Maximus and great grandmother of Flynn, Henry, Oliver and Arthur. You will be forever in our hearts. A Memorial Service to celebrate SHIRLEY'S life will be held at Lady Rose Funerals Chapel, 36 Bowral Street, Bowral on Wednesday (March 20, 2019) appointed to commence at 11.00am. Family have requested that bright colours be worn. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb
Published in Southern Highland News on Mar. 13, 2019