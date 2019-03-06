Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma PETERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma PETERS

Notice Condolences

Thelma PETERS Notice
PETERS Thelma Joyce (nee Norton) "Joyce" Of Bowral formerly of Cooma 1st March 1925 to 1st March 2019. Much loved wife of Reg (dec). Mother and mother in law of Tony & Wendy, Geoff, Helen & Andrew Nanna to Adam, Benita, Tayah, Damon, Ben, Alex, Luke & Rachael. Great Nanna to Ethan, Tyler, Meg, Charlotte, Ava, Tia, Ellie, Samuel & Harrison. Family and friends are invited to attend Joyce's Requiem Mass at 10 30am on Friday 8th March 2019. To be held at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Bendooley Street, Bowral. Followed by interment at Bowral Cemetery.



logo
Published in Southern Highland News on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.