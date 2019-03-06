|
|
PETERS Thelma Joyce (nee Norton) "Joyce" Of Bowral formerly of Cooma 1st March 1925 to 1st March 2019. Much loved wife of Reg (dec). Mother and mother in law of Tony & Wendy, Geoff, Helen & Andrew Nanna to Adam, Benita, Tayah, Damon, Ben, Alex, Luke & Rachael. Great Nanna to Ethan, Tyler, Meg, Charlotte, Ava, Tia, Ellie, Samuel & Harrison. Family and friends are invited to attend Joyce's Requiem Mass at 10 30am on Friday 8th March 2019. To be held at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Bendooley Street, Bowral. Followed by interment at Bowral Cemetery.
Published in Southern Highland News on Mar. 6, 2019