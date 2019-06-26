Home
BAKER, Thomas George May 22, 2019. Late of Mittagong. Dearly loved husband of Lola (dec). Loved father and father-in-law of Lee & Dean, Carol & Frank and grandfather of Cara, Nathan, Robert and Marc. Aged 90 years A Memorial Service to celebrate TOM'S life will be held at the Uniting Church, Albert Street, Mittagong on Thursday (July 4, 2019) at 11.30am. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



Published in Southern Highland News on June 26, 2019
