Home
Services
Rookwood Memorial Gardens and Crematorium
Memorial Avenue
Rookwood, New South Wales 2141
(02) 9746 8945
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas CLEMENT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas William CLEMENT

Add a Memory
Thomas William CLEMENT Notice
CLEMENT, Thomas William 07.04.1928 - 23.06.2019 Loved husband of the late Patricia. Brother of Jill and the late Robert. Father and father-in-law of Beth, Bruce and Margot. Grandfather of Lindsay, Alex, Thomas and Stephen. Great grandfather of Molly. A funeral service to celebrate the life of Mr Thomas William Clement will be held in the East Chapel, Rookwood Memorial Gardens and Crematorium, Memorial Avenue, Rookwood on Monday, July 1, 2019 commencing at 11.15am.
Published in Southern Highland News on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.