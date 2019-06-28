|
|
CLEMENT, Thomas William 07.04.1928 - 23.06.2019 Loved husband of the late Patricia. Brother of Jill and the late Robert. Father and father-in-law of Beth, Bruce and Margot. Grandfather of Lindsay, Alex, Thomas and Stephen. Great grandfather of Molly. A funeral service to celebrate the life of Mr Thomas William Clement will be held in the East Chapel, Rookwood Memorial Gardens and Crematorium, Memorial Avenue, Rookwood on Monday, July 1, 2019 commencing at 11.15am.
Published in Southern Highland News on June 28, 2019